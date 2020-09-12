Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

EIX stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

