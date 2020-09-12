Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 57.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,046.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.