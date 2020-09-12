Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ERII has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.99. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.