EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $601.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.01. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.17.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.