EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.84 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

