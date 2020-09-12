EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,622,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 502,636 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 109,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

