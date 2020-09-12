EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 974,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 335,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 2,512,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,629,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 737,699 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

