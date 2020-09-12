Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Middleby Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

