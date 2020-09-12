Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netstreit Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTST)

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Netstreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netstreit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTST. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Netstreit has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

