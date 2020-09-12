Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

