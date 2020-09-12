Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of EVLO opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.