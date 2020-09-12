Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANH. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $5,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

