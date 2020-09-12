Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

