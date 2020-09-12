FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

