Financial Contrast: Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) & Lannett (NASDAQ:LCI)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aimmune Therapeutics and Lannett.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics 0 8 3 0 2.27 Lannett 0 4 0 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Lannett has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.85%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -164.99% -89.50% Lannett -6.11% 14.50% 3.92%

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Lannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$248.50 million ($3.97) -8.61 Lannett $545.74 million 0.41 -$33.37 million $1.07 5.20

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Aimmune Therapeutics. Aimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lannett beats Aimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company also engages in the research and development of AR201, a CODIT product candidate for the treatment of egg allergy in pediatric and young adult patients; and other CODIT product candidates targeting food allergies, such as cow's milk allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics; and clinical collaboration agreement with Regeneron Ireland Unlimited Company and Sanofi Biotechnology SAS to study AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab in peanut-allergic patients in a Phase II trial. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

