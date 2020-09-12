First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.68% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

FTLS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

