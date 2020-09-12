Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $12,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

