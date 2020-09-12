FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Head-To-Head Review

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -3.93% -4.03% -2.61% FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $418.66 million 1.03 -$16.04 million N/A N/A FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR $136.50 million 0.88 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstone Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Mining and FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company also provides property management services; and mortgage advisory and brokerage services, as well as related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

