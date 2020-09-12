FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.