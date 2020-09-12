FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

AMRN opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.