FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

