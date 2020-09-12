FY2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen Inc Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

