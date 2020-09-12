FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reduced by Analyst

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $504.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

