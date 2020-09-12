FY2024 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Increased by Analyst

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.41 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,571 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $374,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

