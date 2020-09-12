G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

