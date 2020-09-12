General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 259.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $192.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

