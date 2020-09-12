Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

GLNG stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

