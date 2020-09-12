Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £246,500 in Stock

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89), for a total value of £246,500 ($322,095.91).

Shares of Goodwin stock opened at GBX 2,915 ($38.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodwin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,668.80 ($47.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,654.44.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 81.71 ($1.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

