Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPL. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 547,020 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

