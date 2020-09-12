Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:GGRGF opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Groupe Gorge has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85.

About Groupe Gorge

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

