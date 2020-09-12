HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,181 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HD Supply by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in HD Supply by 19.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $136,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

