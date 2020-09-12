Head to Head Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Social Reality (NYSE:SRAX)

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Reality and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $3.58 million 11.45 -$16.86 million N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Social Reality.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Social Reality and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Social Reality presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.60%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Social Reality.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -313.46% -124.23% -76.48% Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Social Reality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Social Reality on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

