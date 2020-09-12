Head-To-Head Comparison: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Insmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $460,000.00 350.79 -$18.32 million ($1.03) -7.48 Insmed $136.47 million 21.09 -$254.34 million ($3.01) -9.42

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insmed 0 0 8 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Insmed has a consensus target price of $42.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.42%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Insmed.

Volatility & Risk

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -211.50% -137.48% Insmed -147.54% -82.15% -31.54%

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis. It also develops DS-300, an injectable nutrition product candidate for neonates; DS-200, an injectable nutrition product for use as a supplement to intravenous solutions; and DS-100, an injectable nerve block for the relief of intractable pain. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

