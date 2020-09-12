Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $14.95 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

