Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

