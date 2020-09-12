Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 765.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

