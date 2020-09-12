Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.