Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Humana were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $943,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Humana by 17.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,028,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.47 and a 200-day moving average of $372.30. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $431.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

