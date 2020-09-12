Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

IIPR opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

