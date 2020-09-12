Inpex’s (VNNVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Inpex alerts:

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. Inpex has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

About Inpex

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.