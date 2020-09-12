Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,283 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $98.23 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

