InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $58.73 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

