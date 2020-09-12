Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 125.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $270.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

