Investors Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 852% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.