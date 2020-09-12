Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 997% compared to the typical volume of 412 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $628.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

In related news, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $476,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,712. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $425,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

