iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

SHYG stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

