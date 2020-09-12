iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

