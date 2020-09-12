iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $165.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

