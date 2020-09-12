iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Decreased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.