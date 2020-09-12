iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $137.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

